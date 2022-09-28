57 Policy Proposals for Future Leaders to Help Make the Canadian Economy Soar

Executive Summary

The various federal political parties are all promoting the policy agendas they believe will foster a sustainably high quality of life for all Canadians. It remains to be seen whether they will attain the success that they aim to achieve. In some cases, it is difficult to find metrics that would allow for rigorous evaluation of progress, even using their own criteria.

The current ruling parties have, thus far, not emphasized bolstering the private sector’s capacity to boost economic growth, so as to improve living standards, and provide the funds needed to pay for the other aspects that might improve ordinary Canadians’ quality of life. The following proposals are free for the adoption of any party or parties that want to truly amplify the natural capacities of the Canadian economy and naturally industrious citizens to improve productivity growth, which is the only verifiably realistic way to measurably raise standards of living over the long term.

This list of 57 policy ideas is a start. It is not exhaustive by any means and there are plenty more good policy ideas that can make Canada the most successful and free country in the world.

Download Web version – POLICY PROPOSALS FOR FUTURE LEADERS TO HELP MAKE THE CANADIAN ECONOMY SOAR (26 pages)

Download Print version – POLICY PROPOSALS FOR FUTURE LEADERS TO HELP MAKE THE CANADIAN ECONOMY SOAR (26 pages)

