Brian Peckford: On Jordan Peterson

What is this country coming to?

A man who is a household name across the Globe.

A person who stands for common sense and writes books detailing that.

Oh! And he was raised in a democratic country where expressing your views, exercising free speech, was a given.

And now the silly so called professional association of Ontario wants to try and destroy him. They tried before. Didn’t work out well for them, then, and it will not now!

Now some jealous, attention seeking individuals contact this professional organization and seek his professional scalp because a doctor of psychology expresses his views.

And the incompetent, wok soaking, professional association has nothing better to do than pursue petty word play accusations laid against an honourable man who has the gall to speak truth and boldly express that in public.

The Administrative State expressed through professional organizations and universities are a big part of what is killing democratic Canada. The political leaders are doing their part either openly or lacking the courage to really do anything. And the police and judiciary seem in overkill mode with Tamara Lich and this past few days with John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Witness Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, Dr. Francis Christian and Dr. Byram Bridle, Daniel Bulford, and Tom Marazzo. All targeted.

The people must speak, it’s the only answer to saving our democracy!

If they do not and fall back into their decades long slumber the state will win, the people will lose and democracy will die.

Here is The Daily Wire story on the issue:

https://www.dailywire.com/news/dr-jordan-peterson-lashes-out-at-canadas-commissars-after-board-threatens-his-medical-license

The Honourable A. Brian Peckford P.C. is the last living First Minister who helped craft the charter and Chairman of ‘Taking Back Our Freedoms ‘

Watch – Leaders on the Frontier: Brian Peckford on Saving Canada’s Democracy | Frontier Centre For Public Policy (fcpp.org) January 20, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...